Tipperary hospital says only attend ED in genuine emergency as it experiences serious overcrowding

The Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) is currently experiencing overcrowding.

The Emergency department has been coming under continuing pressure with increasing numbers of presentations for the past number of days with a variety of complex needs .

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

Theyare asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep the ED services for the patients who need them most.

However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

The management at STGH apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The number on trolleys in the hospital today is 48, the third highest in the country after Cork (55) and Limerick (51).