Cabra traveller accommodation costs 'almost three times Tipperary average' - McGrath

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called on Tipperary County Council to clarify how the cost for each of the individual houses earmarked for traveller accommodation at Cabragh Bridge in Thurles appears to be far in excess of the average house price in the county.

Deputy McGrath was speaking as frustration continues to mount regarding the €2.228 million cost ‘to date’ of the controversial development and which has been idle for some time now:

“We are being told that the six houses in Cabragh have incurred costs of almost €2.3 million ‘to date.’ That works out at €371,444 per house. Let us contrast this with the price of the average three-bed semi in Tipperary, which already rose by 7.2% to €151,375 in the last 12 months.

"That highlights in very stark terms the massive costs associated with these houses which are now empty and with little or no sign of dispute resolution occurring. The average three-bed semi in Nenagh now costs €147,500 (+1.4% in 2017), Clonmel €167,000 (+4.4%), Newport €151,000 (+4.1%) and Roscrea €140,000 (+16.7%).

"Again, these figures demonstrate that there are serous questions to be asked why the cost of this traveller accommodation development generated costs that are practically multiples of the average three bed house in the county.

"The Council has serious questions to answer on this issue which is generating enormous resentment among those waiting 5 or ten years for houses and who would willingly accept a home without a list of special preconditions attaching,” concluded Deputy McGrath.