Garda appeal after horses shot dead in Tipperary

An investigation has been launched by gardai after two horses were discovered shot dead and a third was seriously injured in a field near Cappawhite last Friday.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardai were called to an incident on Friday, March 29 at approximately 1pm following the discovery of three horses who had been shot.

One of the horses was reportedly in foal when it was killed.

A third animal was also seriously injured in the incident and is currently being treated at a local veterinary clinic.

Sergeant John Kingston told the Tipperary Star that the investigation is currently ongoing and gardai are appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670.