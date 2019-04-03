Much deserved accolade for Cahir woman

It was lovely to see local lady Hilary Carter's image splashed across the cover of last week’s Nationalist when a nomination for the Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero Award resulted in a win for the well known and loved community activist.

Hilary was nominated for the Award by members of Cahir Community Bingo, Cahir Men’s Shed and Cahir Community Hall.

It is widely known in Cahir of Hilary’s selfless community efforts. Hilary has been involved with Cahir Country Market for approx 32 years, fundraising for South Tipperary Hospice for around 30 years; Hilary dyed her own hair 7 times in different colours and in this effort alone raised €7,800! Hilary has been on the committee of Cahir Community Hall for approx 32 years and Rectors Church Warden for St. Pauls Church for over 40 years where her husband Arthur was Reverend from 1957 until he retired in 2018. Hilary has organised sales, concerts, fashion shows and various other events for the upkeep and repair of the beautiful St. Pauls. What an amazing lady!

Since the news broke Hilary has been inundated with phone calls, messages of congratulations, greeting cards and many visitors to her home. Hilary said that she was totally shocked on the night of the award ceremony Clonmel Town Hall last week. Hearing the stories of all the other nominees Hilary felt they all deserved recognition as well. Hilary also said she was overwhelmed at the support of those who nominated her and the appreciation shown by all. She felt honoured to be invited to the beautiful Town Hall in Clonmel and enjoyed the evening immensely.

Lastly, Hilary would like to sincerely thank all those who nominated her in the first place, the Rotary Club for the Award, those who sent well wishes and all those who presented her with an exquisite basket of flowers afterwards.

Well done Hilary, we are all so proud of you!

Cahir Tidy Towns

The Group were out in force last weekend trying to have the town looking it’s best for making of the movie ‘The Green Knight’. There was huge disruption in town with the car park out of action but we would hope that it’s a further promotion for the town.

Actors such as Dev Patel from ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, Ralph Igneson, from ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Star Wars’ and others as well as home grown actor Barry Keoghan of ‘Love Hate’ starring in the Disney production due to be shown in 2020.

We will be planting the flower bed behind the toilets during the week and this bed is sponsored by The Farmers Market. The cheque was presented last Saturday and we are delighted that John Bailes will look after this bed for us.

We continue to meet on Wednesday evenings at 7pm and anyone who has time for a bit of strimming would be very welcome. We are delighted to have the Brothers or Charity on board this year with litter picking and more of them will be seen during the year.