Cllr Doran praises Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath for his role in arranging An Post meeting

Tipperary Independent County Councillor, David Doran has confirmed that he will be attending a meeting with An Post next week to discuss the proposed relocation of the Thurles Post Office from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre.

The meeting is to take place next Thursday in Dail Eireann after the Tipperary TD's put pressure on Minister Richard Bruton to intervene. However, the meeting will be with the CEO of An Post and the Minister is not expected to be present.



"I will be making it my business to travel to Dáil Éireann next Thursday as part of a delegation from the action committee and our local TD's to meet with senior management of An Post to try and get them to see sense and keep the post office on Liberty Square Thurles.

"I realise many are saying that this might be a futile trip and that it’s a done deal, but I won’t give up my efforts to keep An Post on Liberty Square until every possible route is explored to get the powers that be to realise that this will not be accepted by the people of Thurles. If they defy the will of the people on this, there will be consequences for An Post regarding the scrutiny of this whole process and more," Cllr Doran told tipperarylive.ie today.