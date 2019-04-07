Tipperary school students stay big thank you for 'Junk' coffee morning support

On Friday last, March 28, Transition Year students from Patrician Presentation held a very successful coffee morning in FHC Experience, Main Street, Fethard. The event was run to help raise funds for students costs in getting to Dublin for the Grand Final of the Junk Kouture competition which will be held in the 3 Arena on May 2.

Students were very pleased with the amount raised and wish to thank the local community for their great support. Proceeds received will also help towards the cost of bus transport for our student support from the school.

The students also displayed their Junk Kouture outfits at the FHS Experience, where they were available to talk to the public about their construction and the materials used in the assemblage. They also took the opportunity to explain about the voting system again in place this week, April 1 to April 5, which will account for ten-percent of the final voting outcome at the Grand Final. The address for this is the same as for the semifinal in Limerick and is app.junkkouture.com/ customer/vote/south

We would also like to thank all the people who contributed to raffle prizes which included, teachers, parents and students. Also a big thank you to the staff at the FHS Experience and manager, Laura Condon, who helped with the smooth running of everything on the morning. It was a wonderful venue and added to students experience in learning how things work in the hospitality world.

Students from Patrician Presentation Secondary School supporting the Coffee Morning held at FHC Experience Fethard in aid of Junk Kouture 'Grand Final' in Dublin.

Prize winners in the raffle were: 1st Caitriona Davey, 2nd Darragh Fenlon, 3rd Paddy White, 4th Germaine O’Donnell, 5th Bridget Buckley, 6th Laura Condon, 7th Imelda Goldsboro, 8th Breda O[Loughnane, 9th Ella Griffin, and 10th Mary Cloonan.