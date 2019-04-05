An Posts offer to Minister Brutons to meet with Tipperary TDs is disingeuous - Deputy Jackie Cahill

"If Minister Bruton thinks that this meeting will assuage the anger of the people of Thurles then he is mistaken," - Deputy Cahill.

Thurles T.D Deputy Jackie Cahill has said that An Posts offer to Minister Bruton to meet with Tipp TDs is disingenuous.

Cahill made the claim today when he received a letter from Debbie Byrne Managing Director of An Post Retail Division. In that letter Ms Byrne outlined the sequence of events that will see the Post Office move from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre in the coming months.

Cahill said "It is very frustrating that An Post on one hand are willing to meet with the Oireachtas members and in the same breath are communicating with the same members about the nuts and bolts of the move from the Square. If Minister Bruton thinks that this meeting will assuage the anger of the people of Thurles then he is mistaken. If An Post are not willing to engage in a meaningful way on this issue then the Minister must intervene"

Cahill concluded by saying I have a business man who is willing to solve An Posts problem with the building on Liberty Square and keep the Post Office where it is. If Minister Bruton will not intervene he is demonstrating once again this Governments lack of commitment to rural Ireland and Towns like Thurles.