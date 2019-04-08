Tipperary grandmother dreams come true as she wins €20,000 on Winning Streak

A Tipperary grandmother lived her dream when she got to appear on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One to scoop €20,000 last Saturday, April 6.

Tina Britton, from Thurles, said appearing on the game show was always a pipe dream for her and she had been struggling all week to really believe it. She missed the moment when her name was drawn out of the Winning Streak drum as she had forgotten she had sent in a scratch card with the three stars on it!

Tina has been married to Michael for 36 years and the couple moved into their current house in Ailbe Terrace in Thurles before Christmas. The couple have one son, Aidan, who has been living in Cairns in Australia for more than eight years.

Before news of the game show appearance Tina and Michael had booked a trip to Australia in May when they will meet their grandchildren face-to-face for the first time. They have frequent video chats with them on Skype. Last week Tina and the family had a double celebration as Aidan and his partner Gemma celebrated the arrival of their third child, baby Eoin (Tina’s third grandchild)

Tina works as a carer and in her spare time she loves nothing more than going to a Tipperary hurling match and supporting her county. She also loves country music and dancing, with Mike Denver listed as her favourite artist.

With her winnings Tina hopes to do some home improvements and her spending money for her holiday to Australia in the summer has been boosted with her Winning Streak haul.

