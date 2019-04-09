Tipperary aspiring journalists offered chance to get first-hand experience at EU in Brussels

Journalism students in Ireland and across the EU are invited to apply to the 2019 edition of the Youth4Regions programme.

Applicants are asked to send their best words or images on an EU-funded project to win a trip to Brussels and cover the 2019 European Week of Cities and Regions in October, Europe's main event on Cohesion policy, gathering many EU, national and local political figures and journalists from all over Europe.

"This is such a great opportunity for young, budding journalists to get experience in this field and learn more about EU policies," says Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune.

"It is a great way for young people to see first-hand how this event operates. We are very lucky in Ireland in that we have some top-class journalists and programmes such as this will ensure that the field of journalism is promoted to our young people.”

The winners will be able to attend training sessions with journalists, visit the EU institutions and will see their reports published on the Commission's department for regional and urban policy (DG REGIO)'s magazine Panorama.

The programme is open to participants from EU member states as well as neighbouring and candidate countries. 33 young people will be selected. Applications are open until July 15, 2019.

The programme offers training in journalism and EU regional policy, the chance to receive mentorship from established journalists from Ireland and other EU countries, working side by side with renowned journalists during the EU Regions' Week, visits of EU affairs media headquarters and EU institutions, the unique opportunity to take part as a journalist in European Commission press trips to member states, and accommodation and travel expenses will be covered by the European Commission.

To qualify, applicants must be from an EU or neighbouring country citizen aged from 18 to 30 years old and available from October 6-11.

Full details available online.