Man due before Cashel District Court in connection with Clonmel assaults

A man in his 30's is expected to appear before Cashel District Court this morning, Thursday, April 11 charged in connection with two assaults in Clonmel on April 3, 2019.

Gardaí investigating the assaults arrested a man in his 30's in Tipperary town on April 4. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station.

In the first incident a man in his 20's was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel. In a second incident a woman in her 20's was assaulted by a man at Western Road.

Neither victim was seriously injured.

The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.