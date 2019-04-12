Co. Tipperary man receives six month jail term for possessing cannabis

A man caught in possession of €2524 worth of cannabis at a premises in Carrick-on-Suir, was pressurised to store the drug for someone else, Carrick-on-Suir District Court heard last Thursday.

Martin Hoare of Deerpark Cottages, Clonmel Road, Carrick-on-Suir received a six month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty at the court to possessing the illegal drug for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others at 31 Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Suir on July 19 last year.

Gda. John Downey said gardai found 126gms of cannabis valued at €2524 when they executed a search warrant on the Bridge Street premises on this date.

Hoare had 11 previous convictions including three for possession of drugs.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes said his client had an addiction difficulty and while residing at a hostel in Waterford he came in contact with a person who exerted pressure on him to hold the cannabis. He did so with some reluctance and fear.

He pointed out that his client has broken contact with this other person and the hold he had on him and was very anxious to avoid a custodial term.

Mr Hayes added that his client co-operated with the garda search.