Bord Pleanala gives Tipperary County Council green light for new town park

Planning permission has been granted by An Bord Pleanala for a new town park in Newport.

The project will cost in the region of €800,000 and will consist of a children’s play area, specifically designed play equipment for use by people with a disability, zip wire, outdoor gym equipment, pump track, multi-use games area (MUGA), recreational walkways, seating, signage, interpretative panels, landscaping and car parking.

Tender documents will now be prepared by Tipperary County Council and the contract will go out to tender.

Following the announcement local councillor Fiona Bonfield, Labour, said: "This is an amazing day for the town of Newport and all the surrounding villages. I set out in 2014 to ensure this project was delivered and I am delighted that works will now commence in a few months time. This has been long overdue but this investment of €800,000 will be of great benefit to all generations in the area for many many years."

Cllr Bonfield's colleague Alan Kelly secured the finance for this project when he was Minster for the Environment, Community and Local Government.

"This is a major advancement in the project and the next stage will see the tendering process take place and then development works will commence. I am thrilled for Fiona and the people of Newport who have being waiting for this for a very long time," said Deputy Kelly.