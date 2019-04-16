Outrun the Chaser for Cashel's Rockwell Rovers

On Friday, May 5, Rockwell Rovers will host The Chaser as a fundraiser for the club at Halla Na Féile, Cashel, at 8pm.

Six people will be selected from the audience on the night of the show and each will play for a maximum win of €1,500.

You first build a pool of cash by answering seven questions and then face off against a local chaser who will try and catch them on the Chaser board.

The Chaser is to help Rockwell Rovers raise funds towards the redevelopment of the club to enhance facilities and to ensure the club is inclusive and enjoyable for all.

Speaking at the official launch of The Chaser last Wednesday night at Barron’s public house, committee member Tadhg Mohally spoke on how successful the event is going so far.

“The local people and people from surrounding areas are all looking forward to the family night on May 5.

“Lots of local people and businesses in the area are getting behind this event by purchasing tickets for the night and businesses advertising on the night.

“We are also delighted with the turnout tonight for the launch and delighted to have Louise Morrissey here who purchased the first ticket to the show”.

Louise also took on The Chaser on the night to whet the people’s appetite for the show where she beat The Chaser with a little help from the audience.

This example of the game showed the public the fun and excitement that will be on a larger scale in Halla Na Féile in Cashel on May 5.

A lot of hard work has been going on over the last few weeks and we would like to thank all the committee members and sponsors for their help.

We especially would like to thank our main sponsors Camp Rockwell, Minogue Furniture, Mr Mister, Dundrum House Hotel, O’Connor Julian Veterinary, O’Dwyer Steel, William F. Flynn & Co Accountants, Eyesight Opticians, Little Treasures Crèche, Heaney Financial Services, myclubshop.ie and Munster Home Improvements and all of the many sponsors who have help us run the event.

Tickets are available at €20 each or you can purchase group tickets for €50 (four adults or two adults and three children).

Tickets available from the club or contact the ticket line on 085-2359595 or email rockwellroversdevelopment

@gmail.com.

A great night’s entertainment is guaranteed.