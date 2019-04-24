Tenor Ronan Tynan to return to Scoil Ailbhe to celebrate his alma maters 70th

Back by popular demand...the Scoil Ailbhe, CBS primary school in Thurles “Late Late” chat show experience with a difference.

This is a night you will not want to miss. Be sure to join with the school community in the Anner Hotel to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Scoil Ailbhe on Saturday May 11 at 8pm. Chat show host, the inimitable Joe Bracken, is back again to introduce the intriguing guests who are looking forward to sharing their perspective on life with all! The line-up includes staff, pupils and friends, past and present.

Ronan Tynan renowned Irish Tenor and Scoil Ailbhe past pupil will be attending, having travelled from the USA for this very special evening. As an amazing tenor and champion Paralympic athlete, Ronan moves audiences like few others can. He is no stranger to adversity and his stirring performances and personal story of triumph have brought him international fame. Scoil Ailbhe could not be prouder of him and everybody is looking forward to hearing first hand his fascinating story and his recollections of how it all began in Scoil Ailbhe.



In welcoming Ronan (pictured) and guests, Scoil Ailbhe also wants to mention another inspirational past pupil, Darragh Stakelum, who is fighting his own battle at present. With this in mind, it is fitting that Scoil Ailbhe makes a donation towards his future rehabilitation following this occasion. Darragh’s go-fund-me page can be found at the following link: https://ie.gofundme. com/7d87vq-darraghs -journey



In between the banter, you can sit back, relax and enjoy some musical entertainment of the highest calibre, once again provided by the talented past and present pupils. The management and staff of Scoil Ailbhe really appreciates the support of the local community and hope that you will share this happy occasion with them.

Seventy years a growing in the Cathedral Town - there is certainly much to celebrate and recall in Scoil Ailbhe.

Tickets are limited and will available at the school (0504) 21448 from Monday April 26- €20 each