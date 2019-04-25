Tipperary IFA safety event told farmers more likely to have a heart attack

Over 450 people attended the farm safety event organised by North Tipperary IFA, Teagasc and Maxol Lubricants.

The Moran family farm was perfect for hosting the event, with farm safety a priority on it with many safety features from safe animal handling facilities, agitation points securely locked and signs warning of the dangers on the farm.

As a survivor of a farm accident a number of years ago Padraig Moran related the story of breaking his leg while assisting a neighbour calving a cow.

This highlighted to him the need for safe animal handling facilities.

Fun on the farm was a wonderful success where children got an opportunity to drive roly tractors and to experience life as a farmer, the pet farm was busy with young and not so young visitors enjoying seeing many species of animals and fowl.

Alma Jordan, Agri Kids, was a whizz with the kids through play, workshops and role play, empowering them to be safety ambassadors.

The tractor simulator supplied by Maxol Lubricants was a great attraction with local secondary school teenagers competing for the coveted prize of a trip to Farmhand, which was won by Nenagh college.

Safe handling of pesticides and lubricants in addition to working with heights attracted much interest.

Cardiologist Michael Conway was very powerful advising the audience of the need to look after their health. Farmers are seven times more likely to have a heart attack.

There were many trade stands present on the day many with a farm safety team.

FBD Insurance were present to advise of the need to ensure that we have the correct policy in place for our needs.

“As North Tipperary IFA chairperson, I was delighted to be a partner in this event with Teagasc and Maxol Lubricants,” said North Tipperary IFA chairperson Imelda Walsh. She said that she was confident that their audience found the event interesting and informative, and, hopefully, took away one thing they can do more safely on their farm.

“A massive thanks to the Moran family for hosting the event and to all that attended to make it such a successful event,” she said.