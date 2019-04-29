Tipperary urged to 'Get Together' in aid of homeless

Pauline McLynn and Focus Ireland are urging people in Tipperary and around the country to hold a Get Together in aid of people who are homeless in Ireland this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The recent homeless figures show that over 10,000 people in Ireland are now homeless. This is a stark figure with nearly 4,000 of them children. Many of these children are growing up in unsecure emergency accommodation, living in one bedroom with nowhere to cook or play. Focus Ireland works to help over 15,500 people a year who are homeless or at risk. The leading charity also provides 1,200 homes in Ireland for families and individuals who were previously homeless or at risk.

This Bank Holiday weekend Get Together and raise money for people who are homeless, hold a Get Together with your family and friends.

A Get Together could be a dinner party, afternoon tea party, hill walking, neighbourhood street party, dog walking, book club, movie night, a bbq, sports events and picnics. There are lots of ideas to be found on www.focusireland.ie. Then your guests make a donation to fund Focus Ireland’s work to prevent family homelessness in Ireland - it’s that simple!

Do you know where your money goes?

€20 will provide warm nutritious meals for a family experiencing homelessness

€50 can help provide school supplies, books and a uniform for a child living in emergency accommodation.

€100 will help to provide the practical, short term supplies a family experiencing homelessness urgently needs.

€250 can help provide one-to-one specialized support for a child traumatised by their experience of homelessness.

€750 can help provide urgent supports for a family on the brink of crisis.

€1500 can provide essential resources to help prevent more families from becoming homeless.

Star of legendary comedy, Father Ted, Pauline McLynn said “I am really concerned - and shocked - by the awful crisis of homelessness in our country. It’s heart-breaking to see how this crisis has escalated with so many families being forced into homelessness by spiralling rents or by an unexpected life event such as ill health, relationship breakdown or financial difficulties. I think our society has always been a caring nation and I believe people will respond wholeheartedly to this fantastic idea, and host great Get Togethers nationwide.

Pat Dennigan, CEO, Focus Ireland said “The May Bank Holiday is always a time when family and friends come together to relax, catch up and enjoy themselves. However, many families and individuals who are homeless can’t do this as they have no place to call home and are stuck in hotels or hostels.”

It would be great if when people come together in their homes, workplaces or local clubs this May Bank Holiday we could all give a thought to the thousands of people who are homeless and many more at risk. You can hold a Get Together and also really make an impact to help prevent more families and children from experiencing homelessness. Prevention is a key element of ending this crisis as we need to do all we can to keep people in their homes and stop them from ever becoming homeless in the first place.”

To register your event, visit www.focusireland.ie to download a host pack and find some great ideas for your Get Together.