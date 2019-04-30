Funding increase for Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre welcomed

Government funding for the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre located in Clonmel has increased.

The centre will see its 2019 funding increase from €167,350 in 2018 to €184,050 this year.

Funding for the Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre in 2018 had been cut from the 2017 level.

“In the overall scheme of things we are not talking about huge budget increases, but it is far better than a reduction and that is to be welcomed ,” said Independent Deputy Mattie McGrath.

Deputy McGrath has welcomed the announcement that funding for 16 organisations combating sexual violence are set to receive a funding boost for 2019.

Deputy McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone, confirmed to him that Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre will see its funding increased.

“I want to acknowledge that Tipperary RCC, who do valuable work are being supported in this way.

As the Minister has confirmed, the extra €1.5m in national funding will allow for a 10% increase in core funding for Tipperary RCC.

We know that the funding provided to Tipperary RCC had been in cut in 2018 from the 2017 level; so this is clearly another upward improvement in funding allocations for the service” he said.



Outreach Workers



Deputy McGrath said he was aware that the additional allocation of €1.5 million nationally would also be used for the recruitment of 12 new outreach workers for women and children affected by domestic violence and to improve access to support and services