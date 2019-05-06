Motorist dies in two car Tipperary collision - gardai appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co. Tipperary.

At approximately 12.30pm two cars were involved in a head on collision on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk near Tipperary Town.

The driver of one of the cars, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A five-year-old boy travelling in the same car was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. The driver of the second car (male 54 years) was also taken by ambulance to UHL. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road has been closed pending forensic collision examination and traffic diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.