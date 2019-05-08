Clonmel High School pupils to showcase talents at gala concert

Hotel Minella on Thursday May 23 is the place to be as High School students in Clonmel take to the stage to showcase their musical talent at a gala concert.

It promises to be a great night of ceoil agus craic. There is an abundance of talent in the school including singers, dancers and instrumentalists. It will be an opportunity to see 5th year student David Pyke who was recently crowned World Champion Irish Dancer in North Carolina – his second world title to date. Also performing on the night is Cian Smith , a 2nd year student who is five times All Ireland winner on the Uilleann Pipes.

Cian’s success has led to performances on the Late Late Show, Little Big Shots (a BBC programme with Dawn French) and various concerts across Europe and the USA.

A guest performance by the renowned Mount Sion Choir from Waterford, a fellow Edmund Rice School, is also an exciting addition to the event and one not to be missed.

The High School is very appreciative of the continued support of parents, Parent’s Council, Board of Management and members of the wider community and for their continuing contribution to all school development projects. Hopefully this support will be evident on the night of the gala concert as all are welcome to join the school in this end of year celebration. Tickets for sale in the High School office but hurry as they are selling fast.