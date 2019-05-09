Scoil Ailbhe, Thurles' Late Late Show will celebrate 70 years on Saturday evening

The CBS primary school will host a great night of entertainment at The Anner Hotel on Saturday evening

Saturday evening next will be a red letter celebration for Scoil Ailbhe, CBS primary school in Thurles when they present the “Late Late” chat show experience with a difference at The Anner Hotel.



The event celebrates the 70th anniversary of the school and takes place at 8pm with the promise of great fun, laughter, music and song.



Host Joe Bracken (pictured above) is set to be joined in the Anner Hotel by a plethora of star guests, many of whom are past pupils but all of whom have a special affinity with Scoil Ailbhe.



Guests on the night will include Ronan Tynan, past pupil and famous tenor, and Eve Molony, award winning librarian and custodian of the Scoil Ailbhe Library.



Judge Gerard O'Brien.

Also on stage will be Judge Gerard O’Brien, founder of Phoenix Productions providing an outlet for youthful musical and dramatic talent in Thurles and Jim O’ the Mill Ryan, publican, raconteur and singer.



Past principals Br. Michael Keane and Mr Flan Quigney will be joined by past teacher of over 40 years Mr. Muiris Ó Cléirigh, who will regale all with their memories of past times in Scoil Ailbhe. This should be a very interesting segment indeed with great tales from the different eras to divulge.



Former Principal Flan Quigney

A 70th anniversary celebration for Scoil Ailbhe would not be complete without chatting to some of the school’s past pupil sporting heroes. Eddie Enright (first Scoil Ailbhe hurling All Star), JP Cooney (former Connacht rugby player) and Jack Derby (Sarsfields hurler) will share their sporting memories both from school and since. Again, there are great stories to be told by this trio spanning from their time in school to their many achievements on and off the field in later life.



Connacht rugby player JP Cooney

Musical interludes will be provided by the school choir, cast members from Phoenix Productions as well as past pupil Eoin Ryan (of Seskin Lane) amongst others. Eoin, a nephew of Jim O The Mill, will have the privilege of returning to his Scoil Ailbhe days, by performing on stage with the choir.



Jim Ryan O The Mill

Scoil Ailbhe is proud to be associated with the Darragh Stakelum Fund and the school will be delighted to make a donation towards his future rehabilitation following this occasion. Darragh is a past pupil of the school and donned the famous red and black uniform only a few short years ago.



Darragh’s go-fund-me page can be found at the following website:

https://ie.gofundme.com/

7d87vq-darraghs-journey



Tickets are available now at the school at 0504 21448. Booking is advisable. A limited few may be available at the door on the night.