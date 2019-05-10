Canadian travel writers enjoy the delights of Tipperary with visit to historic Fethard

Six leading travel writers from Canada have been exploring Ireland’s Ancient East this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The group – which includes representatives of major media outlets like the Toronto Sun and Huffington Post – has a combined audience of hundreds of thousands of readers.

They were in Fethard during the trip where they visited the Fethard Horse Country Experience and Coolmore Stud. They had lunch in McCarthy’s Bar in Fethard.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential travel writers to visit Fethard and Ireland’s Ancient East,” said Dana Welsh, Tourism Ireland’s Manager in Canada.

“The articles they write when they return home will be read by hundreds of thousands of people – so their visit is a really good opportunity to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East to a wide audience of prospective Canadian visitors.

“Tourism Ireland undertakes a busy publicity programme around the world each year to raise the profile of the island of Ireland – and visits by influential travel writers like these are a key element of that programme.”