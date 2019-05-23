Tipperary's tourist attractions to benefit from German visitors

German travel writers got to experience the best of what North Tipperary has to offer when they visited the area recently.

Among the highlights was a stop at Brookfield Farm, Coolbawn, where award winning honey producer and beekeeper Ailbhe Gerrard entertained them.

“We’re delighted to welcome these influential travel writers to Tipperary and Ireland. Fact-finding visits like this are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for Ireland through the media in Germany – helping us to spread the word about the many great things to see and do here. There is really no substitute for being able to come here and experience what Ireland has to offer at first-hand," said Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s manager for Central Europe.

He pointed out that the German market was Ireland's third largest and it was the eighth consecutive year of growth for Irish tourism from Germany, when we welcomed almost 818,000 German arrivals, delivering almost €500m to the economy.