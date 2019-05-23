Tipperary farm leader seeks details of beef aid distribution plans

As speculation turns to how the €100m beef fund will be allocated, the president of ICMSA has said that it is important that the Minister for Agriculture, Food & Marine, Michael Creed, confirms that the Government will firstly put up the matching funding and, secondly, set out how and when the fund will be distributed. T

Tipperary farmer, Pat McCormack, said that ICMSA would make a number of observations on how the fund should be distributed.

“Firstly, factory feedlots should not qualify for the funding. While farmer beef prices fell considerably since mid-2018, the reality is that the beef price paid by consumers over that period did not fall proportionately, so somebody along the supply chain has boosted their profits at the expense of farmers," he said.

Mr McCormack said that in many cases, these factories would have bought cattle from farmers at a price considerably reduced on previous years and farmers would consider it very unfair to see them receive support on top of that.

He pointed out that ICMSA specifically raised this issue in relation to feedlots with Commissioner Hogan and he undertook to examine their objections and to ensure that fairness was applied to the support package.

Secondly, to suggest that only cattle finishers have suffered losses since mid-2018 is simply untrue, he said.

"From calf, weanling and through to stores, prices paid for these animals took a serious hit since 2018. The support package must recognise this and ensure that all such producers are included in the package," said Mr McCormack.

ICMSA raised this matter directly with the Commissioner and the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine. The losses have been acknowledged and the support package must be structured to support these farmers as well as cattle finishers, said Mr McCormack.