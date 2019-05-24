Tipperary’s Setanta College forms new partnership

Tipperary’s Setanta College has announced a new partnership with the Irish American University.

Last week marked another landmark for the Thurles based college as they officially launched their Master of Science in Performance Coaching programme with new education partner, the Irish American University.

Founded by Dr. Liam Hennessy in 2006, Setanta College has developed a host of blended learning courses to support students, trainers, coaches and anyone involved in sport, exercise, and human performance with quality, state of the art support programmes.

At a recent meeting at the IAU Irish campus – American College Dublin, Setanta College academic staff met with the IAU team to finalise details on the new partnership and sign the official agreement. Setanta College President Dr. Liam Hennessy and IAU President Dr. Joe Rooney put pen to paper on what is a truly innovative partnership.

Setanta College founder and President, Dr. Liam Hennessy: “We are very excited to partner with Irish American University in delivering the Master of Science in Performance Coaching. The partnership allows us to extend the reach of this programme throughout the United States of America and indeed further afield. We share a common goal of supporting a student’s career pathway with a flexible format of learning, delivered by world leaders in their respective fields. Our aim is to provide the student with the skill set required to understand and interpret the various factors associated with effective human performance and, as a result, develop the practical coaching skills to devise, implement, and oversee an increasingly complex range of performance-related programmes.”

The Master of Science in Performance Coaching is awarded by Irish American University under its accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, one of the world’s leading accrediting bodies. Students will gain a credential that is in exceptionally high demand – not only within elite sports and human performance related activities, but indeed within the world of general exercise, fitness, wellness, and the performing arts.

Dr Joe Warne, Programme Director: “It’s exciting and timely that we extend our educational programmes in sports coaching and strength and conditioning to North America and beyond, where online, flexible learning in this area is not easily accessible to the busy high performance practitioner. Our programme offers cutting edge scientific principles and practical application from recognised industry experts and academics.

The Masters in Performance Coaching stands out from your typical sports science content, due to our commitment at Setanta College to providing real-world application of information that can immediately be used to improve practice. We truly believe that we are leaders in applied coaching practice and this is reflected in the extremely useful, evidence-based, and up to date content. Key outcomes of this Master’s include the ability to effectively and critically use sports technology and advanced training techniques, to be better prepared in the dissemination of research and data analytics, which are such a huge part of sport today, and to employ best practice in coaching and nutritional techniques, whatever the sport or activity.”

IAU president Dr Joe Rooney: “On behalf of Irish American University, I would like to express our excitement at partnering with Setanta College on this Master of Science in Performance Coaching programme.

“As leading providers of education in performance science and strength and conditioning, Setanta’s expertise allows us at IAU to add to our popular performing arts catalogue of programmes a broader application in overall human performance.”

With the global demand for professionals in Performance Coaching increasing, Setanta College in conjunction with IAU aims to continue to bridge the divide between educational, coaching, and application needs.

This programme has already seen students from all over the world come together to ensure that even the world’s most innovative technology and coaching practices can be made accessible and relative to all, and Setanta College looks forward to welcoming more national and international students in September 2019.

