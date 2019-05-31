1,2,3 - County Tipperary School wins third Maths All-Ireland in-a-row

Fethard’s Patrician/Presentation Secondary School has wrapped up another academic year with yet another All-Ireland success in the National Maths Eyes competition.

Congratulations to Maths’ Teacher Mr Billy Walsh and his First Year and Third Year Maths classes who were winners for the third year in a row in the All Ireland Maths’ Eyes Competition for schools.

They travelled to Dublin with Principal, Dr. Pat Coffey for the Maths Eyes presentation in the Department of Education in Marlborough Street and met with Education Minister, Joe McHugh.

Having ‘Maths Eyes’ changes our view of Maths from being something everyone just does in school to realising that Maths is related to everyday activities and thus mathematics becomes real and meaningful for students to learn.

Kilkenny Photography Society Competition

Congratulations to Patrician Presentation Transition Year pupils: Cathal Ryan, Kieran O'Donnell and Sam Quigley for being shortlisted for prizes in the Kilkenny Photography Society Competition. The three students submitted beautiful photographs and were very deserving recipients of the awards.

Gaisce Award

Last Wednesday our Transition Year students set off on the final task needed to be completed for their Gaisce Award: the overnight adventure journey.

The trip began in Dungarvan and the pupils cycled the majestic Waterford Greenway all the way to Kilmacthomas where they stopped for some refreshments before returning to Dungarvan.

Fethard Festival Family Fun Day on June 16

Next they were driven to the Rathgormack Hiking Centre at the foot of the beautiful Comeragh Mountains. At the centre, our students tucked into a well-earned pizza, played football on the local all-weather pitch, traded stories and watched DVDs before going to sleep. The next morning after cooking and eating breakfast it was time to tidy up and return to Fethard.

A great adventure was had by all involved. Thank you to the parents who helped transport the students back to Fethard and to teachers Ms Murphy and Mr Walsh who gave so generously of their time to help the students complete their Gaisce Award.