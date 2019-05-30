Wig Wam Glam Band will rock Fethard Family Fun Day

Fethard Festival Family Fun Day on Sunday, June 16, promises to be bigger and better than ever, with live music supplied by the exciting ‘Wig Wam Glam Band’ from Cashel.

The Fancy Dress Parade led by Banna Chluain Meala, commencing at 2pm from Fethard Ballroom, and all the usual fun of the fair by the Town Wall park, and lots of stalls and free family entertainment, compliments of the Magnier Family at Coolmore Stud.

Other events will include the Annual Dog Show, Duck Race on the river Clashawley, GAA Blitz for ‘Danaher Cup’, Vintage Display, Rugby Blitz, Floral Display, Puppets and a ‘Monster Draw’ kindly sponsored by RibWorld, Fethard.

Fancy Dress Parade offers €1,000 in prizes.

Grange Field Day on Friday, June 7

This year’s Fancy Dress Parade, sponsored by Fethard & Killusty Community Council, will offer €1,000 in prizes in various categories. The traditional parade, led by Banna Chluain Meala, will commence at 2pm from Fethard Ballroom, where all entries are to assemble at 1.30pm. This year’s prizes include:

Overall Prize (all categories included): 1st €200, Overall 2nd €100.

Best Float or Group (more than five participants): 1st €150, 2nd €100, 3rd €50.

Medieval Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Artistic Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Funniest Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Topical Theme: Adult Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10; Children Individual or Small Group (five or less participants), 1st €25, 2nd €15, 3rd €10.

Judging will take place during the parade and when assembled by the Town Wall. We look forward to a special effort for all ages to participate in this year’s Festival Fancy Dress Parade.

Keep the date free now- Sunday, June 16! You won’t regret the visit!