Tipperary woman cycled 1,000 miles through England and Scotland for charity

Earlier this month Aoife McCarthy from Ballyvaughan, Clonmel set out on her bike to cycle from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in the north of Scotland to raise money and awareness for Irish Guide Dogs.

A third year student in Edinburgh University, the trip came at a busy time as Aoife sat her final exam of the year the day before embarking on the 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) cycle.

Starting in Cornwall in the far south-west of England, Aoife began this marathon bike ride in cold and windy conditions after an eleven-hour train journey to reach this inhospitable, windswept starting point.

Day after day for 13 days she awoke in her tent, got on her bike and pedalled. Some days were tougher than others but there were no easy days in this long ride, where the physical and mental obstacles to success can be so powerful.

Accompanied on different parts of her journey by fellow students Bettie and Shona, a very tired Aoife eventually arrived in John O’Groats at the end of the long cycle.

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to Irish Guide Dogs to mark Aoife's great achievement may do so via the following website: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aoife-mccarthy

