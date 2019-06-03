Tipp students on a mission to promote mental health awareness



St. Anne’s student council members along with Teacher Ms Síobhán O’Donoghue, attended the Third Annual Mission Possible Awards in St. Patrick’s University Hospital, Dublin recently.

These awards promote positive mental health in school communities and reward schools who are creating a positive environment to actively promote wellbeing and positive mental health.

“At the ceremony, the students heard speakers on various aspects of mental health and the importance of learning to be happy and of reaching you own potential,” explained Ms Síobhán O’Donoghue.

“They were also made aware that there is both good and bad in every day and it is much more beneficial to focus on the positive than on the negative ” she said.

The St. Anne’s student team wrote an account of how positive mental health is promoted in St. Anne’s by encouraging mental health awareness, tackling stigma and promoting wellbeing. St. Anne’s Secondary School won the runners-up award in the category for promoting positive mental health in school. “We were delighted with the girls efforts and also that the work we do in the school to promote mental health awareness is on the right track. Well done to the students for all their great efforts,” added Ms Síobhán O’Donoghue.

