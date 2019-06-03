Funeral arrangements announced of 24 year-old Co. Tipperary man killed in traffic accident

The arrangements for the funeral of the 24 year-old Annacarty man tragically killed in a traffic accident near Dundrum in the early hours of Sunday morning, have been announced.

Sean Breen from Rossacrow, Annacarty will repose at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite tomorrow Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm. His remains will arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial will take place afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The young man is survived by his heartbroken parents John and Breda, brother Kevin, Sean’s girlfriend Norma, Kevin’s girlfriend Siobhan, uncles Neil and Jimmy, aunts Nora, Genieve, Margaret, Marian, Nonie, Bernie and Stacia, uncles-in-law, aunts-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Mr Breen died when a 4&4 vehicle he was travelling in struck a ditch on the Dundrum to Thurles Road and left the road shortly before 5.30am on Sunday.

The collision occurred on the R661 less than 1km from the village of Dundrum. Mr Breen was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital where the post mortem was carried out this morning (Monday).

Two other young men, understood to be in their 20s, were inrjued in the accident and removed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening and they were still being treated in hospital this morning (Monday).

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.