Anger at 'perilous' lack of garda vehicles in Tipperary

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said that the persistent under-allocation of Garda vehicles for the Tipperary Division is reaching a critical and dangerous impasse.

Deputy McGrath was speaking as concerns continue to mount that large towns within the county, such as Clonmel, are being stretched way beyond capacity in terms of the Gardai being able to deliver effective vehicle response levels

He said the Minister for Justice and indeed the Garda Commissioner must recognise the perilous lack of Garda vehicles within our county is entirely unacceptable.

He continued - “We know from information provided to the Dáil that the Tipperary Garda Division was allocated a paltry eight vehicles in 2018.

“Despite this, and in the same year, we saw the removal of four garda vehicles. So while they give with one hand they are taking with the other.

“We also know that a further two garda vehicles have been removed so far in 2019. This is truly disturbing given the significant area that the gardai have to travel.

“How can the Minister keep a straight face when he tells us that €46 million has been provided by the government for investment in the Garda fleet between 2016 and 2021, when at the same time we know that gardai are having to use their own vehicles to carry out their work?

“Not only is this under allocation a danger to the public; it is also an additional danger to gardai whose personal and private cars then become easily identifiable placing them at increased risk.

“It is time the Minister and the Commissioner woke up to the scale of the challenges the Tipperary Division is facing”. and supply them the means to their job in a safe and effective manner,” concluded Deputy McGrath.