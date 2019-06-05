Former 'Dragon' and presidential candidate Sean Gallagher to speak at Tipperary business awards ceremony

As applications are now being accepted for the County Tipperary Business Awards, it is time to remind all businesses that the aim of the awards ceremony is to showcase the finest business talent throughout the county and encourage networking amongst the business people, entrepreneurs and leaders of Tipperary.

This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes, sectors and industries to showcase their story and successes and receive recognition for them.

MC for the awards night is Sean Gallagher, a highly sought-after speaker who consistently captivates audiences.

From a young age, Sean adopted principles of self-belief, determination and a positive mental attitude – principles that continue to guide him in his everyday life.

There are 12 unique awards which will be given to the best in business for each of the following: Best Start-Up or Emerging New Business, Small or Medium Enterprise, Best Family Business, Best Large Business, Best Use of Social Media in Business, Best CSR or Contribution to the Community, Best Services Provider Business, Best Sports, Arts & Culture Business, Best Food and Agricultural Business, Best Employer: Talent Development, Training & Wellness, Best in Retail Business, Best Tourism & Hospitality Business and Best Social Enterprise.

If you feel that your business fits into either of these categories, or any of the other 10 categories, please send your applications in for the 2019 awards.

How? Go to www.countytipperary

chamber.com/ctba2019 and fill out an application form.

Taking a look at some of our categories we will start with Best Start Up or Emerging New Business.

This category covers any business that has been in operation for 5 years or less, that demonstrates innovation through their business model, processes, services or products.

The winners of this category in the past have shown their knowledge of the marketplace and demonstrating their unique selling point to fill the gaps in the market.

Businesses in this category will also display viability through application of innovative thinking in business planning and management as well as demonstrating growth and development through impressive performance coupled with planning for growth and opportunities.

2018 Winner: Horan Automation and Consulting.

Next, we highlight the Best Small or Medium Enterprise category. Businesses in this category will be more than 3 years old with less than 75 employees.

They will demonstrate future viability through significant growth and innovation in their own sector as well as exhibiting growth and development through application of innovative thinking in their planning and operational management. Businesses in this category will also have made noteworthy Contribution to County, either through employability or attracting new investment.

2018 Winner: Ryan’s Cleaning

Finally, this week we look at our Best Family Business Category. The heartbeat of this category is the demonstration by the business of how being a family business has helped it to grow, or what makes it different to a non-family business.

Similar to the previous two categories, future viability, growth and development through innovative thinking and planning and contribution to county are all top criteria also. It is also important for businesses in this category to display evidence of achievement and performance that makes them stand out from their competitors in the marketplace.

2018 Winner: Cantwell Electrical Engineering Ltd.