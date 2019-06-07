Retiring Tipperary teachers honoured for their many years of dedicated service

Above - At a mayoral reception for retired primary school teachers were, seated, Fidelma Collins, INTO branch chairperson; Cllrs. Michael Murphy and Richie Molloy; Aidan Gaughran, branch secretary. Back, Mary Stafford, Ann Walsh, Josephine Chamney, Antoinette Delahunty, Brendan Horan, INTO representative; Joan Holland, Catherine Power, Breda Sheehan, Anna Long and Sinéad de Faoite Picture - John D. Kelly

District Mayor Richie Molloy honoured recently retired primary school teachers at a reception in Clonmel’s Town Hall.

The retired teachers who were present were Antoinette Delahunty, St.Oliver’s N.S.; Mairead Condon, Ardfinnan N.S.; Sinéad de Faoite, Gaelscoil Chluain Meala; Ann Walsh, Cloneen N.S.; Breda Sheehan, St. Mary’s C.B.S., Carrick-On -Suir; Joan Holland, Rathkeevin N.S.; Catherine Power, Rathgormack N.S.; Anna Long, Ballymacarbry Central School; Mary Stafford, Scoil Mhuire, Newcastle; and Josephine Chamney, High Support Special School, Kilkenny.

Cllr. Molloy thanked the teachers for their years of service in the education of the young people of South Tipperary and environs, and presented each of them with a certificate to mark the occasion.

Cllr. Michael Murphy also thanked the retirees for all their service.

The chairperson of the Clonmel branch of the I.N.T.O., Fidelma Collins, spoke about all the changes in education that the retirees had witnessed.

During their time as teachers, they had grappled with enormous curricular change, huge societal demands and many other challenges. Most of the teachers present had also served as either principal or deputy principal in their schools.

On behalf of the retirees, Josephine Chamney thanked the Mayor and the councillors for acknowledging the dedicated public service given by the teachers over the course of their careers.

Brendan Horan, the I.N.T.O. CEC Representative for the district said that Clonmel is probably the only location in the country where retired primary teachers are honoured by the mayor.

At a celebratory dinner in Hotel Minella, Aidan Gaughran, the Clonmel I.N.T.O. branch secretary, congratulated the retirees and wished them a long and happy retirement.

