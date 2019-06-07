Tipperary EuroMillions players have chance to plant themselves on Ireland’s Rich List with tonight's massive €130m EuroMillions Jackpot!

A lucky EuroMillions player from Co. Tipperary could see their own name added to Ireland’s Rich List[1] straight in at number 124, above Irish golfer, Rory McIlroy; Irish businessman, Ben Dunne; and Irish actor Liam Neeson if they win tonight's (Friday’s 7th June) massive EuroMillions €130 million jackpot.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s EuroMillions Mega Draw, Dermot Griffin, Chief Executive of the National Lottery said: “Every so often EuroMillions gives back to its players by offering special draws. Together with the National Lottery’s EuroMillions partners, we have boosted the jackpot to an incredible €130 million.”

“This is the largest EuroMillions jackpot since the Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Co. Dublin in February – the highest ever jackpot won in Ireland. We are expecting huge interest from our players who hope to become Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner. It would be incredible to get a second Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner in the space of a few months”.

Ireland ranks as the third luckiest country when it comes to Euromillion jackpot wins per capita, behind Portugal and Luxembourg.[2]

To be in with a chance of being the 15th lucky Irish EuroMillions jackpot winner, play EuroMillions in-store, on the National Lottery App or online by 7:30pm this Friday.

Here is the roll call of the lucky 14 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners to date:

July 2005: Dolores McNamara from Limerick, was Ireland’s first and biggest EuroMillions winner scooping over €115 million.

July 2008: A lucky player from Co. Tipperary won a €15 million jackpot with a ticket bought in Carrick-on-Suir in Co. Tipperary.

June 2009: A family syndicate shared the jackpot with a British winner, taking home over €29.4 million with a ticket they purchased in Dublin.

June 2013: A winning ticket sold in Beaumount, Dublin, shared a EuroMillions jackpot worth over €187 million. A Dublin player earned half of the jackpot and picked up over €93 million.

September 2013: A young man from the South East shared a jackpot of over €25 million with a player in Spain, taking home over €12.8 million.

April 2014: A jackpot prize worth €15 million was claimed on a ticket sold in Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

September 2014: An €86.7 million jackpot was won by a syndicate from Dublin. The ticket was sold in Centra, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin.

January 2016: A syndicate of friends won over €66 million, splitting the jackpot of €132,376,632. The ticket was sold in Eason’s store, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow.

July 2016: 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won the €23.8 million. The ticket was sold in O’Hanlon’s Portarlington.

January 2017: A Dublin work syndicate claimed the €88.5 million EuroMillions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Service Station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co. Dublin.

July 2017: A syndicate from the West of Ireland won a €29 million EuroMillions jackpot. The ticket was sold in Garryduff XL Store on Pound Road, Castlebar in Co. Mayo.

December 2017: A small family syndicate from Dublin won €38.9 million on a ticket purchased in The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre

In June 2018: 32 colleagues from Stakelums Hardware store in Thurles Co. Tipperary share a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot with a ticket they purchased at Eason’s Store in Thurles Shopping Centre in Co. Tipperary.

February 2019: The Naul Family Syndicate won €175.4 million on a ticket sold in Reillys Daybreak in Naul, Co. Dublin.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on EuroMillions and all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.