Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club marks its 50th birthday with gala dinner this weekend

The 50th Charter Celebration Dinner for Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club takes place at the Carraig Hotel this Saturday, June 15.

The special anniversary function will begin with a drinks reception at 6.30pm with music by pianist Ruth Lavelle.

Dinner follows at 7.15pm with special guest, District Governor Frank O’Donoghue. Breege Phelan and Will McLellan will perform music at the event. The attire is semi-formal.

All are welcome to join the club for this milestone celebration. Tickets cost €45. To book please Tel: 087-6110085.

Mass

A Mass celebrating Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club's 50 years of service and commemorating the club's deceased members will take place at St. Nicholas Church in Carrick-on-Suir at 12 noon on this Sunday, June 16