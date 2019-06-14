Cashel Arts Fest poetry competition celebrates 700 years of the town walls

Cashel Arts Festival is inviting adults and children to compose a poem commemorating 700 years of the town’s walls this year.

The invitation is open to people who lived, worked or played in Cashel, important sites, historical events, real or imaginary.

The composition may be in English, Irish or another European language.

The age categories are: students junior primary (junior infants to second class); senior primary (third class to sixth class); secondary (first year to junior certificate); senior secondary; third level students, and adults.

All entrants will receive a special commemorative certificate.

Selected entries in each category will be published, subject to funding, in an anthology to commemorate the event, together with some new compositions from current poets.

Closing date for adults and second level students is September 10, but take note that for primary school students it is June 28 next.

Application forms for adults to accompany entry from Cashel library or email eleanordwyerm@gmail.com