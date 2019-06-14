Six Tipperary musical societies hoping for success this weekend at annual AIMS Awards

Musical societies across County Tipperary are travelling to Killarney this weekend for the annual AIMS Awards which take place in the INEC culminating with a glittering black tie banquet on Saturday evening.

Having received ten nominations for Association of Irish Musical Society awards the Tipperary societies will be amongst the 1,100 to be seated at the banquet which is regarded as one of the social highlights of the year. And, all of the events will be overseen by Carrick-on-Suir man Seamus Power, who is the current President of AIMS.



The nominations were announced as part of the annual AIMS New Ross Choral Festival back in May and saw Nenagh, Clonmel, Thurles, Roscrea, Carrick-on-Suir and Tipperary all featuring in the programme for shows including Sister Act, Hairspray, Chicago, All Shook Up, Michael Collins - A Musical Drama, My Fair Lady, and Jesus Christ Superstar.



And, there are very familiar names in the nominations too, including the likes of multiple winners Cathal O'Donoghue, who has performed with Thurles, Tipperary and St Mary's Clonmel amongst others, and Paul Spencer of Roscrea who is also no stranger to the AIMS awards having been one of the finest performers in the county over a long number of years.

In another Tipperary connection, Brendan O'Sullivan of Thurles is nominated for Best Actor as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady for Glencullen Dundrum Musical and Dramatic Society.

The awards are divided into two sections - Gilbert and Sullivan. And, in two of the categories, Tipperary societies will go head-to-head with both Cathal O'Donoghue and Emmet Donlon nominated for the Best Actor in a Supporting Role; while Carrick-on-Suir and St Mary's Clonmel are both nominated for the Best Programme category.

The Gilbert section nominations concerning Tipperary are:

Best Actress - Emma Sutherland of St Mary's Clonmel for her role as Natalie in All Shook Up.

Best Actor - Paul Spencer of Roscrea Musical Society for his role as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Cathal O'Donoghue of Thurles Musical Society for his role as Eamon de Valera in Michael Collins - A Musical Drama.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Emmet Donlon for his role as Judas in Tipperary Musical Society's Jesus Christ Superstar.

Best House Management - Tipperary Musical Society for Jesus Christ Superstar.

Best Programme - Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society for Chicago.

Best Programme - St Mary's Clonmel for All Shook Up.

In the Sullivan section, the nominations relating to Tipperary are:

Best Ensemble - Nenagh Choral Society for “Raise Your Voice” in Sister Act.

Best Chorus - Nenagh Choral Society Youth Academy for Hairspray.

Best Visual - Nenagh Choral Society Youth Academy for Hairspray.

The Best Overall Show nominations will be announced tonight Friday before the banquet and it is expected that there will be a very strong Premier County presence in the INEC.