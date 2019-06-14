Poll topping Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro is elected chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District



Carrick-on-Suir Electoral Area poll topper and Fianna Fail general election candidate Imelda Goldsboro was elected the new chairperson of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District this afternoon (Friday).

The Ballingarry councillor was elected unopposed to chair the Municipal District for the first year of its new five-year term at the annual meeting of the District's five councillors in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall.

She was proposed by Fianna Fail party colleague Cllr Kieran Bourke from Carrick-on-Suir and seconded by Fine Gael Cllr Martin Fitzgerald from Cloneen.

Cllr Fitzgerald was elected unopposed as vice-chairman of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District. He was proposed by Cllr Bourke and seconded by Independent Cllr Kevin O'Meara from Mullinahone.

The Municipal District's five councillors have reached an agreement that each of them will serve one-year as District chairperson over the five year term. The agreement was welcomed by Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne, who said the exclusion of the two Carrick-on-Suir councillors from the voting pact to select the District's chairperson in the last Council term left a "sour taste".

In a wide ranging speech following her election, Cllr Goldsboro called on the Co. Council to write to the HSE requesting it to provide services in Carrick-Suir's new Primary Care Centre to help people with mental health problems and feeling suicidal.

She made the call in the wake of a number of deaths by suicide in the Carrick-on-Suir MD area in recent weeks. "It's something that is required urgently, " she said.

Cllr Goldsboro concluded her speech by leading a minute of silence with her elected colleagues for people who have tragically died by suicide in recent weeks.