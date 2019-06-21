Passenger in car stopped on M7 in Tipperary had cannabis

A Northern Ireland man who failed to appear at Nenagh Court to answer a cannabis possession charge has had his bail forfeited.

David Deadman of 83 Cooke Crescent, Cookstown, County Tyone, had been charged with possession of cannabis on the M7 at Carrigatoher, Nenagh, on April 22, 2019.

The court heard that Mr Deadman was a passenger in a car stopped by the gardaí and a bag of cannabis and a grinder were located on the passenger’s side.

Mr Deadman had been granted bail of €100 to appear at Nenagh Court on June 14.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath convicted him in his absence and fined him €100.

She also ordered that his bail of €100 be forfeited.