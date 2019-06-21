Tipperary business awards prove huge boost for winning companies

Since the launch of the County Tipperary Business Awards in May, applications are steadily flowing in, which brings great excitement in anticipation of deadline day on July 15.

Seeing the variety of businesses in operation in Tipperary further displays the growth and development of the county as a business hub.

Previous winners speak glowingly of how the awards have impacted on their business.

Deirdre Phelan from Eishtec said that after winning the Best Service Provider award in 2018, she shared the photos and details of their win on her LinkedIn account .

“ The post was viewed by over 5k people and it is fair to say that the County Tipperary Business Awards are a catalyst for business and networking in the county as well as much further afield.

“ It really was a way to get our company in the spotlight as well as the trophy having pride of place in our boardroom”, she stated.

To enter Go to www.countytipperary

chamber.com/ctba2019 and fill out an application form.

CATEGORIES

Best Services Provider Business - To qualify for this category, businesses should deliver and exceptional experience for customers, either B2B or B2C, demonstrate a company-wide service and business process improvement commitment, provide evidence of a clearly communicated service and BPI policy, exhibit how innovation in services and business processes underpin your value proposition and of course be making active contribution to county either through employability or attracting new investment . Service providers may operate in any business sector.

2018 winner: Eishtec

Best Sports, Art & Culture Business – Business in this category will, in their application, describe how their business strategy has enhanced the sporting, artistic or cultural landscape in the county.

They should address their vision/mission and demonstrate execution of strategy, as well as innovative thinking in attracting customers over the last 12 months. As with all other categories, contribution to county is also an important element.

2018 winner: Setanta College

Best Food and Agriculture Business - to be considered for this category, businesses will demonstrate how their business has grown in terms of finance/employment/new locations/growing customer base.

They will also describe the vision for the business and the demonstrated execution of strategy to deliver that vision, supported by business results.

In this category, contribution to the local community is crucial, in the form of community engagement and support for other local companies. They should also display innovative thinking in developing new products, growing new markets, or attracting new customers in the last 12 months.

2018 winner: Blanco Nino