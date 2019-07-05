Gardai seize €13,500 worth of drugs in Carrick-on-Suir



Gardai seized an estimated €13,500 worth of illegal drugs in Carrick-on-Suir last week and separately in Clonmel have served a freezing order on a substantial amount of money which they believe is the proceeds of drugs crime.

Cannabis herb valued at €12,000 was seized by gardai in the Greenhills area of Carrick-on-Suir on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, Clonmel Garda District Superintendent William Leahy told The Nationalist.

He said the investigation into this significant drugs find is ongoing and no arrrests have yet been made in connection with it.

Gardai seized approximately €1500 worth of illegal drugs during a search of a house in the Killonerry Close area of Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir last Thursday, January 27.

A man and woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in relation to the seizure. The man appeared before Carrick-on-Suir District Court yesterday (Thursday, July 4) charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of selling of supply them to others. His case was adjourned to the September 15 sitting of Carrick Court.

Meanwhile, Clonmel gardai served a freezing order over the past week on a substantial quantity of cash held in a financial institution. The freezing order was issued as part of their investigation into the supply and sale of drugs linked to organised crime in the Clonmel district.

Supt. Leahy said gardai believe the money subject to the freezing order represents the proceeds of crime.

He pointed out gardai are also focusing their investigations on other physical assets held by individuals, which they believe were acquired through the proceeds of drugs crime.

Supt. Leahy encouraged anyone with information that may assist their efforts to tackle drugs crime in the district to contact Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir Garda Stations at (052) 612222 and (051) 640024 respectively.