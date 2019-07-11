Update: Tipperary Hospice Movement pays tribute to Brendan Grace

The Tipperary Hospice Movement has paid its tribute to legendary comedian Brendan Grace, who has passed away.

Kay O'Donoghue of the hospice movement recalled how Brendan had performed a star turn at one of their fundraising nights in Larkins of Garrykennedy a number of years ago.

"He was having a meal in Larkins and he asked what was going on. When he heard what it was for he got up and performed for about 30 or 40 minutes," recalled Kay.

The following two years when the annual fundraiser was in Reidys of Newtown, Brendan apologised for not being able to attend because he was away but called by to donate cds and videos, she said.

"We were so delighted that he made the effort to call. He was a wonderful, personable man who was very easy to chat to," said Kay. "He will be sorely missed."

Kay also recalled that herself and her husband, John, brought John's mother and a friend to the former Watermans Lodge restaurant in Ballina one Mother's Day for lunch and Brendan was also there.

"John's mother kept looking over and wondering if it was Brendan. He came over to her and she was thrilled," she said.