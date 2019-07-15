Tipperary mountain challenge across the Knockmealdowns to attract big entry

Following the tremendous success of the 2016, 2017 & 2018 events, Knockmealdown Active again presents a bigger and better ‘Knock ME Down Challenge 2019’.

This multi-disciplinary event takes place on Saturday September 7th around the scenic Knockmealdown Mountains in south Tipperary. As per 2018, the normal Challenge event is augmented by an enlarged and extra challenging ‘Knock ME Down MÓR’ event.

The Challenge involves Cycling, Running, (or walking) and Kayaking. As multi-sport events go, this is well suited to anybody with a reasonable level of fitness.

The entire course is on well-marked roads and forestry tracks so getting lost is not an issue. The start and finish of the event is at Newcastle GAA Hall (Eircode E91 W324).

Starting time slots are available in 15 minute intervals from 8.50am for the MÓR event and 10.00am for Challenge participants. There are changing and shower facilities available at the GAA grounds.

The Challenge event involves a 15km Cycle from Newcastle to Kilballyboy Wood car park/picnic site on Vee Road outside Clogheen. This is followed by a 2.5km run/walk from Kilballyboy Wood to the beautiful Bay Lough lake.

Participants then take on a 0.5km kayak around Bay Lough and return to the car park with a 2.5km run/walk via a different return route. The event finishes with a 15km Cycle back to Newcastle.

The MÓR event involves all of the above but adds a 4km Loop Run out of and back to Newcastle to begin the event. It then encompasses the Challenge event as far as the return run to Kilballyboy Wood.

Here participants in the longer event take on a beautiful 33km Cycle via the Vee and Mount Melleray and a breath-taking mountain descent back to Newcastle village.

Tickets for the event went on sale last week and are selling quickly. They are priced at €65 each with the entry fee covering the event, warm down massage, refreshments afterwards and a goodie bag including a participation medal and event T-shirt. Further information is available at www.knockmealdownactive.com.