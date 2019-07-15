Féile Fidelma Festival 2019, line up of events for September 6 - 8 in Cashel

The committee of Cashel Arts Festival is delighted to announce the seventh Féile Fidelma - an international gathering of fans of Peter Tremayne's Sister Fidelma mysteries and those interested in 7th Century Ireland.



The Féile will take place from Friday September 6 until Sunday September 8 next in Cashel.



The venue for the seventh Féile Fidelma will be Brú Ború Cultural Centre which is located at the foot of the Rock of Cashel.

Programme of events and speakers: please note that this programme is a provisional programme and is subject to change.

Friday, September 6

7pm - 8pm registration, wine reception, and the official opening of the seventh international Féile Fidelma

8pm - 9pm an evening with Peter Tremayne, chaired by David Robert Wooten.

Saturday, September 7

9.30am – 10.30am Sex and Marriage in Fidelma's time - Dr Kevin Murray (University College, Cork)

10.30am - 11am Tea/coffee.

11am– 12pm Love Poetry in Fidelma's time - footnoted by Dr Kevin Murray (UCC). Performed by Caroline Lennon, the voice of Fidelma and Oliver Corbett, local theatre produce

12pm - 1pm the Pilgrim Paths - Fidelma's trails - John G O'Dwyer, author and travel consultant.

3pm – 5pm screening of The Camino Voyage - an epic 2,500 km modern day celtic odyssey

From 7pm assemble for dinner in Brú Ború cultural centre

7.20pm official photo

7.30pm – 9.30pm gala dinner followed by entertainment. Toasts – Séamus King and Peter Tremayne.

Sunday, September 8

10am –11am Royalty and Revenge in the Recent Fidelma Mysteries - Professor Nancy Marck Cantwell, chair of English department, Daemen College, Amherst, New York

11.am - tea/coffee

11.30 am - 12.30pm Looking for Fidelma’s Cashel – The Eóghanacht Dynasty and the geo-phys survey of the Rock of Cashel - Dr Patrick Gleeson (Queen's University, Belfast)

12.30 pm - the Féile and International Sister Fidelma Society – past and future - David Robert Wooten, director and editor of The Brehon

2.30pm optional coach excursion to the Vee (site of murder in Blood in Eden) - subject to interest.

Weekend registration will be €190. Please contact cashelartsfestival@gmail.com for further information. Registrations are non-refundable.