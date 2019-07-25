Waste disposal bags carrying healthcare risk warning dumped in Tipperary ditch

Bags used to dispose of clinical waste that poses a health risk have been found dumped in a ditch outside Nenagh.

Two bags labelled “healthcare risk” were found on the Grallagh road about 5kms from the town off the N52 bypass.

The bags have since been removed by Tipperary County Council, having been brought to the notice of the HSE.

A council spokesperson said that the bags contained domestic waste.

The dumping has been condemned by local councillor John Carroll.

“The people who did this have no shame that they would take bags from their employers and dump them in a ditch,” he said.

He warned that Tipperary County Council would be looking at all the available CCTV in the area to catch the perpetrators.

“There is extensive CCTV - overt and covert - there and it will be checked,” he said. “We will focus on these people.”

The area is surrounded by farmland and Cllr Carroll said that there was a danger that animals would choke on whatever rubbish might be in the bags.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that the retrieval and investigation of the discarded bags was a matter for the local authority, and not for UL Hospitals Group.

“If there is hospital waste contained in the bags, the Group will fully investigate the matter and arrange for the safe disposal of such waste.