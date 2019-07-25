Appeal for missing Limerick woman last seen in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20 year old Limerick woman Shauna O'Donnell who has been missing from the Thomandgate area of Limerick since Saturday.

Shauna is described as being approximately 5'4 inches in height of a slim build, with black hair and blue eyes.

It is believed she was last seen in the Pearse Street area of Dublin on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

