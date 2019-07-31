Condemnation of mindless vandalism at Holy Year Cross near Clonmel

There has been widespread condemnation of the vandalism at the site of the Holy Year Cross, which overlooks Clonmel from the foothills of the Comeraghs.

Sometime between 3pm and 6pm yesterday, Tuesday, vandals daubed the cross, the oratory and adjoining pillars with swastika images.

The incident occurred just days before the annual Mass is celebrated at the Holy Year Cross on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

“It’s very annoying but it won’t stop us going ahead with the Mass on Monday”, said Tony Cronin, a member of the committee that looks after the cross.

“There’s nothing we can do about it but we’ll carry on the tradition on Monday”.

Almost a dozen committee members, assisted by some painters, were at the site on Tuesday evening and repaired most of the damage with three coats of paint.

“The vandalism was caused by a spray can and it was sprayed on the reflector paint of the cross itself. It will be a difficult job to remove that and hopefully the panels (which illuminate the cross during hours of darkness) won’t be damaged”, he stated.

The site was also vandalised earlier this decade, when oil was poured around the area in the days before the annual Mass was celebrated in 2011.

The original cross was erected to celebrate the Holy Year in 1950.

Since then a Mass has been celebrated on the site at Cnoc a Chomortais, or Scrouthea Hill, on each August Bank Holiday Monday; while the cross and the area surrounding it has been maintained by a dedicated voluntary committee based at the Old Bridge.

