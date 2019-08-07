Corby - Meaney educational bursaries now available in Cashel

With the Leaving Certificate results imminent and third level educational places about to be offered, Cashel Lions Club wish to announce that they are offering five bursaries under the Corby-Meaney bequests to eligible students in the Cashel area who have been offered course places in third level institutions.

Applications forms may be obtained from club secretary, DJ Horan at denis.horan@hotmail.com, or call 087-9479890.

Completed application forms should be returned by September 9 at the latest.

Meanwhile, the Lions Club annual fashion show will take place later this year, on October 11, from 7pm to 10pm. The venue will be Brú Ború.