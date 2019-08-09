Tullamore Show urges Tipperary farmers to think safety on farms

FBD Insurance will be urging Tipperary visitors to this year’s Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show to implement positive safety changes on their farms, including the way they approach machinery, handle livestock and deal with working at heights.

The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show, Ireland’s largest one-day agricultural event, takes place on the 250-acre Butterfield Estate, Tullamore, this Sunday, August 11, and FBD Insurance isproud to be the main sponsor once again for the show, which boasts more than 60,000 visitors each year.

The event attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country and there will be more than 700 trade stands to visit from agri-sectors, home industries, farm produce, innovation, forestry, agri-machinery and more.

FBD Insurance, in association with FRS and the Health & Safety Authority, will host Farm Safety Live, which will provide interactive demonstrations focused on promoting farm safety - including the safe handling of livestock and how to correctly handle farm machinery, quad bikes and tractors.

In 2018, 17 people lost their lives in farm accidents, with most accidents occurring from machinery, tractors, vehicles and livestock, and with the young and the elderly the most common victims. As the farming sector remains on top for having the most fatalities each year in Ireland, Farm Safety Live demonstrations will be working hard to get their message across to their customers and the public at this year’s show.

“The consistently high number of serious and fatal accidents in the agricultural sector is of great concern to farmers – and can only be tackled with greater education and awareness of the safety issues involved. At FBD Insurance, we are proud to be addressing the question of farm safety at the Tullamore Show. Now is the time to challenge ourselves to work more safely and to stop taking risks. All stakeholders need to work together as a farming community to break the cycle of risk-taking behaviour. If we can create a positive safety culture on farms, behavioural change and safer farming practices will follow," said Ciaran Roche, Risk Manager, FBD Insurance.