Bansha Agricultural Show - Entries now open for one of Tipperary's most popular summer events

By Caitriona Kenny

If you pride yourself in your juicy vegetables, bake a soda bread to die for, prune your flowers to perfection or love painting or photography, make sure you get your entry form into the Bansha Show Office, Bansha by Wednesday, August 14 as entries close that day. There are also plenty of competition categories for the kids including: crafts, art and baking.

The marquee opens at 5.15pm to 6.45pm on Tuesday 20 with judging commencing at 7.15pm.

To enjoy an amazing diversity of animal classes and competitions and a fabulous family day out get ready to visit the Bansha show on Wednesday, August 21st. There is a diversity of family entertainment including: horse jumping, sheep dog trials, purebred heifers and the ever-popular dog show.

With 71 animal class competitions and 129 classes in the Arts & Craft Marquee there is something for everyone at the 63rd annual Bansha show.

On the day of the Bansha Show you can enter your pooch into the Dog Show at 2pm, the Bonny Baby competition at 3.30pm followed by the kids Fancy Dress U8 and U12’s at 4pm. It’s one of most look-forward-to dates on the family calendar – see you there!

Show Secretary: 086 327 0027 / Marquee Secretary: 087 771 0012 / Email: banshashow922@gmail.com