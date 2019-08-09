Tipperary family pays huge tribute to Down Syndrome Ireland and the wonderful cyclists in the Tour de Munster

The 19th annual Tour de Munster charity cycle arrived in Tipperary on Thursday as cyclists tackled the 600km journey across Munster in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Munster branches and individual beneficiaries.

A long term supporter of the tour, cycling legend Seán Kelly was joined by over 100 cyclists on the four day tour across the six counties of Munster which continues today.

Day one of the tour saw cyclists setting off from Cork City and making their way to Lismore before travelling across the Vee. The tour then enjoyed the downhill descent into Clogheen where they were given a warm welcome by the Tipperary branch of DSI and supporters.

Cyclists enjoyed refreshments in Clogheen Community Centre before setting off on the rest of their journey.

The annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised a phenomenal €2.78 million for its beneficiaries since 2001. This is a special year for the Tour de Munster as it celebrates its tenth year with Down Syndrome Ireland Munster branches as the main beneficiary of the tour. The charity cycle once again hopes to raise over €250,000 for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Anne Marie and John Keane from Ardfinnan are parents to four boys Eoin, Joe and twins Cillian and Conor.

When Cillian and Conor were born in 2014, Anne Marie and John discovered both of their new arrivals were born with Down syndrome. From a very early age, Cilian and Conor benefited from the services and support from their local branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

“Our local branch of Down Syndrome Ireland here in Tipperary has been such an amazing support since the boys were born. From very early on, Cillian and Connor received speech and language therapy to help with the development of their muscles which in turn helped with feeding.

“They have also received the support of an educational tutor as well as yoga classes. As the boys get older, they will be able to get involved with so much more with the Tipperary branch of DSI from cookery to computer and hip hop classes as well as the youth club. ” said Anne Marie Keane.

She continued - “The Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland has created such an amazing support network between families. It’s great to be able to meet with other parents whose kids have Down syndrome in Tipperary.

“We often help each other, sharing tips and useful information.

“Funds raised through the Tour de Munster branch have made such a difference to the lives of those with Down syndrome here in Tipperary and we hope as many as possible can support the tour as they pass through our county on Thursday. Without the funds raised, the great work of the DSI branch of Tipperary would not be possible.”

As well as the support from the Down Syndrome Ireland Tipp branch, Anne Marie and John Keane have the fantastic support of her two older sons Joe and Eoin.

Even before the boys were born they were on hand to help said Anne Marie.

“Joe and Eoin are such an amazing help and adore their little brothers. From helping them with their physio to getting them dressed and fed, they really are great”.

The support from big brothers Joe and Eoin hasn’t gone unnoticed and in 2016, they were crowned Super Siblings of the Year at the Maternity & Infant Awards.